Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.66.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AMZN opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $165.29 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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