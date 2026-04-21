Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BGX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,314. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate high current income and total return through a flexible, actively managed credit strategy. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is externally managed by Blackstone Credit (formerly GSO Capital Partners), the credit investment platform of Blackstone Inc By combining long and short positions in corporate credit instruments, BGX aims to capitalize on inefficiencies across credit markets while managing downside risk.

The fund’s core investment activities encompass a diverse range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, convertible securities and structured products.

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