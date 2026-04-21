Ticino Wealth Buys Shares of 11,005 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Ticino Wealth bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
ABT opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.29.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
More Abbott Laboratories News
Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New long‑term diagnostics catalyst — Abbott’s CancerGuard / multi‑cancer early detection results (DETECT A) and an AACR award reinforce the company’s multi‑biomarker diagnostics story and potential long‑term revenue expansion in high‑margin testing. Abbott’s CancerGuard Progress Adds New Dimension To Diagnostics Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: “Buy the dip” narrative and dividend support — Commentary (Dividend King pieces) is promoting ABT as a long‑term income/defensive buy after the pullback, which can attract value and dividend‑oriented buyers. Abbott Laboratories: Buy The Dip On This Dividend King
- Positive Sentiment: Insider and institutional activity hints at conviction — Recent filings show insider purchases and sizeable institutional adjustments; some commentators view the post‑earnings drop as a buying opportunity given ABT’s diversified business mix and the Exact Sciences deal as a longer‑term growth driver. Abbott Laboratories Stock (ABT) Opinions on Q1 Earnings and Guidance Cut
- Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison — Analysis comparing Abbott with peers like Dexcom highlights different growth profiles across devices vs. diagnostics and may help investors decide which exposure suits their portfolio. Better Medical Device Stock Right Now: Abbott Laboratories vs. Dexcom
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary on entry point — Several outlets are debating whether the sell‑off creates a long‑term entry point; useful context but depends on your time horizon and tolerance for near‑term diagnostic softness. Has the Abbott Laboratories Sell-Off Finally Created an Entry Point?
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays keeps an Overweight stance despite a tiny PT trim — Barclays trimmed its price target slightly but maintained an Overweight rating, signaling some analyst support amid cuts elsewhere. Benzinga (Barclays PT note)
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut drove the sharp move lower — Management lowered FY guidance citing a mild flu season (diagnostic headwind) and acquisition costs; that guidance revision was the primary catalyst for the post‑earnings drop and near‑term revenue risk. Abbott Laboratories Stock (ABT) Opinions on Q1 Earnings and Guidance Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — Multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Mizuho, Piper Sandler, Oppenheimer and others), putting downward pressure on sentiment even as median targets remain above current levels. Mizuho Cuts Abbott Laboratories Price Target / example list
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.
In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.