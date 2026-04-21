BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, Zacks reports. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price Performance
NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,213. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.65.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s payout ratio is -38.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on BCBP
Insider Activity
In other BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $39,850.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 103,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,715.44. This trade represents a 5.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 174.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the third quarter worth $89,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)
BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.
BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
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