BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, Zacks reports. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price Performance

NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,213. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Get BCB Bancorp Inc. (NJ) alerts:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s payout ratio is -38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCBP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCBP

Insider Activity

In other BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $39,850.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 103,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,715.44. This trade represents a 5.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 174.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the third quarter worth $89,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Inc. (NJ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp Inc. (NJ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.