Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.46 Million Stake in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446,195 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,972 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,123 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,508,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 468.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,057,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 359.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,918,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.8%

LXP opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LXP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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