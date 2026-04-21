Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $93.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.21. The company has a market cap of $191.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $9,855,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,540.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 30,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 139,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key NextEra Energy News

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NextEra Energy Company Profile

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NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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