JFrog’s (FROG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

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JFrog Stock Up 3.2%

FROG stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 1.14. JFrog has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $870,884.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares in the company, valued at $31,067,245.44. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,740,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,703,371.12. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,186,031. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in JFrog by 12,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

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JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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