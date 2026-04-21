6,192 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Acquired by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,318,275,000 after buying an additional 1,631,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,917,530,000 after buying an additional 1,804,625 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,577,720,000 after buying an additional 2,535,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,309,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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