Michael Brady & Co. LLC Takes $499,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Michael Brady & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of Michael Brady & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

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