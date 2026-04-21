Michael Brady & Co. LLC Takes $499,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Michael Brady & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of Michael Brady & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 89.32%.
Key PepsiCo News
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and innovation-driven growth — PepsiCo reported an earnings beat and cited innovation and organic growth momentum that underpin revenue strength and the company’s FY guidance trajectory. PepsiCo’s innovations propel Q1 2026 earnings beat and organic growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improving — several firms have raised price targets on PEP in recent coverage, supporting upside expectations from the sell-side. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $176.00
- Positive Sentiment: Operational stance: North America “playing offense” — management is leaning into growth initiatives in foods and snacks to capture volume as consumer spending patterns shift. PepsiCo Foods North America ‘to play offense’
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/valuation checks — commentary assessing whether recent share strength already prices in PepsiCo’s advantages; useful for position sizing but not an immediate catalyst. Is PepsiCo (PEP) Still Attractive After Recent Share Price Strength?
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry analysis — WSJ examines PepsiCo’s approach and whether rivals can replicate its results; useful context but not an immediate stock-moving item. A Little Pressure Helped Pepsi. Can the Rest of the Food Industry Follow?
- Negative Sentiment: Termination of regional licensing tie-up — Royal Unibrew said it will end its PepsiCo partnership in Northern Europe when current licenses expire, which could reduce regional distribution/royalty income or force PepsiCo to re-establish local routes. Royal Unibrew and PepsiCo to end the partnership in Northern Europe upon expiry of current license agreements
- Negative Sentiment: Legal exposure — GURU Organic Energy filed a $15M lawsuit accusing PepsiCo of breaching a distribution agreement and misusing confidential product information, adding potential litigation risk and distraction. GURU Organic Energy Files $15 Million Lawsuit Against Pepsi for Breach of Distribution Agreement & Misuse of Confidential Product Information
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.26.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
See Also
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