PFG Advisors Sells 6,751 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Zacks Research raised Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $350.92 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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