Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PFD opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,176,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 91,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 154.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: PFD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income by investing primarily in preferred securities. The fund’s portfolio typically includes both U.S. and global preferred stocks, hybrid capital instruments and other fixed-income securities that pay fixed or adjustable dividends. It may also invest in investment-grade and below-investment-grade issues to capture yield opportunities across credit quality tiers.

Since its inception in 2006, PFD has aimed to deliver attractive after-tax total returns by actively managing interest-rate and credit-risk exposure.

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