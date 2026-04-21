Novem Group Invests $4.87 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,102,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after purchasing an additional 206,717 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 357.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,932,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,855,000 after buying an additional 3,853,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,020,000 after buying an additional 2,377,932 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,047,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,535,000 after buying an additional 160,657 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,671,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after buying an additional 295,670 shares during the period.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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