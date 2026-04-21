Comparing Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) and Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corpay and Sezzle, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 5 10 0 2.67 Sezzle 0 2 4 1 2.86

Corpay currently has a consensus target price of $371.23, suggesting a potential upside of 9.36%. Sezzle has a consensus target price of $108.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.28%. Given Sezzle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sezzle is more favorable than Corpay.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $4.53 billion 5.10 $1.07 billion $15.04 22.57 Sezzle $450.28 million 6.49 $133.13 million $3.74 23.12

This table compares Corpay and Sezzle”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle. Corpay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and Sezzle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 23.62% 37.13% 6.76% Sezzle 29.57% 88.61% 36.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sezzle shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Sezzle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Corpay has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sezzle has a beta of 8.14, suggesting that its share price is 714% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sezzle beats Corpay on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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