Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on D. Barclays raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

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Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of D opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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