Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9%

GLD opened at $442.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $291.78 and a 52-week high of $509.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.18.

More SPDR Gold Shares News

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at major firms see strong upside for gold over the next 12 months, and some retail/institutional commentary is recommending gold exposure via ETFs like GLD, which supports longer‑term demand. Read More.

Analysts at major firms see strong upside for gold over the next 12 months, and some retail/institutional commentary is recommending gold exposure via ETFs like GLD, which supports longer‑term demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Heraeus notes gold’s safe‑haven status remains intact and high metal prices are boosting exploration budgets, a structural positive for bullion demand over time. Read More.

Heraeus notes gold’s safe‑haven status remains intact and high metal prices are boosting exploration budgets, a structural positive for bullion demand over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Standard Chartered highlights near‑term downside risks for gold but forecasts longer‑term upside, suggesting current weakness may be a buying opportunity for longer‑dated investors. Read More.

Standard Chartered highlights near‑term downside risks for gold but forecasts longer‑term upside, suggesting current weakness may be a buying opportunity for longer‑dated investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry moves such as Agnico Eagle’s consolidation in Finland and Russia’s valuation of a seized gold stake are mining‑sector developments that affect supply/demand dynamics, but they have a limited immediate impact on GLD flows. Read More. Read More.

Industry moves such as Agnico Eagle’s consolidation in Finland and Russia’s valuation of a seized gold stake are mining‑sector developments that affect supply/demand dynamics, but they have a limited immediate impact on GLD flows. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large flows rotated back into equities as Iran war fears eased, drawing billions into broad market ETFs — a direct outflow risk for GLD as investors shift risk back to stocks. Read More.

Large flows rotated back into equities as Iran war fears eased, drawing billions into broad market ETFs — a direct outflow risk for GLD as investors shift risk back to stocks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple market reports point to a stronger USD and higher Treasury yields pressuring gold prices intraday, along with technical weakness beneath the 50‑day MA — bearish near‑term drivers for GLD. Read More. Read More.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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