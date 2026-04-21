Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXRX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 863.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 671.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Najat Khan sold 28,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $94,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,262,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,577,984.75. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 7,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $26,970.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,180,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,278.02. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 299,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,121 in the last ninety days. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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