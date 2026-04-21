EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.8333.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on EverQuote from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on EverQuote from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Insider Activity at EverQuote

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $26,918.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,303.12. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $215,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,819.46. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock worth $272,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 901,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 405,237 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,082 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,100.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 224,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $195.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 57.65% and a net margin of 14.34%.EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

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