Reviewing W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR)

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

W.P. Carey has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W.P. Carey and BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.P. Carey $1.72 billion 9.42 $466.36 million $2.11 34.96 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS $704.02 million 0.24 -$22.32 million ($1.07) -2.33

W.P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for W.P. Carey and BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.P. Carey 1 7 3 0 2.18 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS 1 1 0 0 1.50

W.P. Carey presently has a consensus target price of $72.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.98%. Given W.P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe W.P. Carey is more favorable than BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS.

Dividends

W.P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. W.P. Carey pays out 176.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS pays out -18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W.P. Carey has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of W.P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of W.P. Carey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W.P. Carey and BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.P. Carey 27.17% 5.67% 2.62% BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS -3.17% -11.08% -1.11%

Summary

W.P. Carey beats BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

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