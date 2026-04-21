fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded fuboTV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on fuboTV to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on fuboTV from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,745,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after buying an additional 734,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,518,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 903,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,631,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 2,010,463 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,205,393 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FUBO opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.37. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

fuboTV Company Profile

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fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

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