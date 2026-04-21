TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.8750.

TXNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised TXNM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.55. TXNM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.17.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $533.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 115.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXNM Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 280.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 574.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in TXNM Energy by 81.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

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