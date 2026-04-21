Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Financial Review

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vonovia has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratus Properties has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vonovia and Stratus Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stratus Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

61.6% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Stratus Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vonovia and Stratus Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 60.85% 15.60% 5.16% Stratus Properties 40.06% 3.66% 2.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonovia and Stratus Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $5.56 billion 4.26 $4.21 billion $2.70 5.18 Stratus Properties $29.91 million 8.00 $11.98 million $1.46 20.54

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than Stratus Properties. Vonovia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stratus Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vonovia beats Stratus Properties on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use and multi-family properties. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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