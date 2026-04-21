Optas LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

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SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

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