Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) vs. Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Critical Analysis

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corcept Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 1 3 3 1 2.50 Cardiol Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.60%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 462.91%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 12.96% 15.19% 11.93% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -239.10% -165.77%

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $761.41 million 6.47 $99.65 million $0.82 56.51 Cardiol Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.20 million ($0.28) -5.39

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.