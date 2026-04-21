Novem Group Takes $1.16 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Novem Group bought a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after buying an additional 146,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,701,435,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,452,660 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,479,019,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after buying an additional 845,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483,876 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,157,204,000 after buying an additional 83,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $367.00 to $323.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.16.

American Express Stock Down 0.5%

American Express stock opened at $329.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.64. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $239.27 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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