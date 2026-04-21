Head-To-Head Review: Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) & Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM)

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) and Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Biopharma has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Quantum Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A 350.62% 210.10% Quantum Biopharma N/A -436.23% -150.85%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncotelic Therapeutics $70,000.00 238.68 $249.28 million $0.59 0.06 Quantum Biopharma N/A N/A -$26.17 million ($8.72) -0.36

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Quantum Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oncotelic Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Biopharma. Quantum Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncotelic Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oncotelic Therapeutics and Quantum Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quantum Biopharma 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Quantum Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Quantum Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncotelic Therapeutics beats Quantum Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

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Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma; intranasal drug and delivery system for intra-nasal Apomorphine for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, erectile disfunction, and female sexual disfunction; Artemisinin, a natural derivative from an Asian herb Artemisia Annua; and AI based technologies to enhance the development and commercialization of Artemisinin based products and support technologies. Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Agoura Hills, California.

About Quantum Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS. The Strategic Investments segment is focused on generating returns and cashflow through the issuance of loans secured by residential or commercial property. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz on October 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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