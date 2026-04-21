Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Delivery Hero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Delivery Hero Price Performance

About Delivery Hero

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

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Delivery Hero SE is a global online food‐ordering and delivery platform that connects consumers, restaurants and couriers through its digital marketplace. The company’s core business revolves around providing a seamless, on‐demand food delivery experience via mobile apps and websites. Beyond traditional restaurant delivery, Delivery Hero also operates a network of cloud kitchens—known as “dark kitchens”—to meet growing consumer demand for a broader variety of cuisines and faster fulfilment times.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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