U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.64 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,158,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,247,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,823,375,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,153,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,597,374,000 after acquiring an additional 142,229 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,332,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,525,258,000 after acquiring an additional 558,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,619,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,001,772,000 after acquiring an additional 481,276 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.6%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $670.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $627.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $836.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

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Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,949. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,562 shares of company stock valued at $105,310,238. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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