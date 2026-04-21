Liquid Strategies LLC Acquires 15,702 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Liquid Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.1% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 447,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 844,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5%

IEFA stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

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