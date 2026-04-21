Whittier Trust Co. Has $187.94 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $187,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.7%

LLY opened at $920.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $869.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $968.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $984.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,313.00 to $1,327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.59.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

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About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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