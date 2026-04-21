CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBLL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Get CeriBell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CeriBell

Insider Buying and Selling at CeriBell

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 850,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,384.80. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $206,238.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,886.72. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 130,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBLL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CeriBell by 3,971.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CeriBell by 1,178.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CeriBell by 353.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CeriBell by 1,403.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

CeriBell Price Performance

CeriBell stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $795.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.73.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 59.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $24.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CeriBell will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CeriBell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.