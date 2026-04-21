Financial Contrast: Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) versus Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) and Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neo Performance Materials and Hydromer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neo Performance Materials $478.79 million 1.59 -$9.98 million ($0.26) -69.81 Hydromer N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -4.28

Profitability

Hydromer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neo Performance Materials. Neo Performance Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hydromer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Neo Performance Materials and Hydromer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neo Performance Materials -2.09% 5.05% 3.17% Hydromer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neo Performance Materials and Hydromer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neo Performance Materials 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hydromer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Neo Performance Materials beats Hydromer on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets. Its powders are used in the production of bonded permanent magnets that are components in automotive motors, pumps, micro motors, traction motors, sensors, and other applications. The Chemicals and Oxides segments manufactures and distributes a range of industrial materials for use in auto catalysts, consumer electronics, petroleum refining, hybrid and electric vehicles, and municipal and industrial wastewater treatment applications. The Rare Metals segment sources, produces, reclaims, refines, and markets high-temperature metals that include tantalum, niobium, hafnium, and rhenium; and electronic metals, such as gallium and indium for jet engines, medical imaging, wireless technologies, and LED lightings, as well as flat panel displays, solar, steel additives, batteries, and electronic applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hydromer

(Get Free Report)

Hydromer, Inc. invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products. The company also provides cosmetics and personal care products, and watercraft hulls coating products; and engineering and contract coating services. It serves the medical, cosmetics, animal health, and industrial fields. Hydromer, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.