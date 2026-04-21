KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRMD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

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KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $198.56 million, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.55. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.61.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 763,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,594 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products.

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