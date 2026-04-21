Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $5,489,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,409,626.79. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

UTHR opened at $573.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.74 and a 200 day moving average of $491.26. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $607.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

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United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.19 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Company will present multiple new data sets at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) showing potential earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension and cardiac improvement with high‑dose treprostinil—supports pipeline and commercial outlook. Read More.

Company will present multiple new data sets at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) showing potential earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension and cardiac improvement with high‑dose treprostinil—supports pipeline and commercial outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Potential regulatory catalyst: commentary that the “bull case” could change if FDA grants RMAT for miroliverELAP — a favorable RMAT would materially re‑rate pipeline value. Read More.

Potential regulatory catalyst: commentary that the “bull case” could change if FDA grants RMAT for miroliverELAP — a favorable RMAT would materially re‑rate pipeline value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive with several price‑target increases and a consensus “Moderate Buy,” providing valuation support amid volatility. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains constructive with several price‑target increases and a consensus “Moderate Buy,” providing valuation support amid volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional moves: Asset Management One slightly trimmed its stake (small share reduction) — not large enough alone to drive trend. Read More.

Institutional moves: Asset Management One slightly trimmed its stake (small share reduction) — not large enough alone to drive trend. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces and unusually large options activity are drawing attention from traders and value investors; these items can amplify intraday moves but are directionally ambiguous. Read More. Read More.

Valuation pieces and unusually large options activity are drawing attention from traders and value investors; these items can amplify intraday moves but are directionally ambiguous. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (multiple filings) and CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares this week — large, closely timed sales by senior executives often create near‑term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity choices. Read More. Read More.

Significant insider selling: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (multiple filings) and CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares this week — large, closely timed sales by senior executives often create near‑term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity choices. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional director sale reported — the cluster of senior‑level disposals in close succession increases perceived near‑term risk even though insiders still hold meaningful stakes. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after buying an additional 383,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,508,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,801,000 after purchasing an additional 341,383 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $317,617,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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