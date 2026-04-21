American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AWK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

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American Water Works Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE AWK opened at $133.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $121.28 and a 12 month high of $150.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after buying an additional 597,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,037,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,936,000 after buying an additional 486,090 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3,274.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,092,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,605,000 after buying an additional 6,882,575 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,493,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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