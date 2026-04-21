Shayne & Jacobs LLC Sells 2,481 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Shayne & Jacobs LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finward Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Finward Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $350.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $249.94 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $611.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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