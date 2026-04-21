Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $31,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,986.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,437,000 after buying an additional 752,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital Markets Trading UK LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Markets Trading UK LLP now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 617,050 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 247,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 179,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 174,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 176,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,615,000 after acquiring an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $463.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.55. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $184.40 and a 1 year high of $465.74.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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