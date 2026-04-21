Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after buying an additional 1,262,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,576,000 after buying an additional 825,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after buying an additional 706,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $526.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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