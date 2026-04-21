Infleqtion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INFQ)

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 52,908 put options on the company. This is an increase of 371% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,222 put options.

Infleqtion Stock Performance

INFQ opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Infleqtion has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Infleqtion to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Infleqtion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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