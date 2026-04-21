Novem Group Grows Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Novem Group grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Novem Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Novem Group’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000.

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iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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