Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF $QFLR

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,477 shares during the quarter. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 142,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 89,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000.

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Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

QFLR opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $494.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.78.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis. QFLR was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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