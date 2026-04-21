Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 16,686 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Smith Salley Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,686 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $95.31 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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