Human Investing LLC Has $18.68 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,550,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,653,000 after buying an additional 198,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,899,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,598,000 after buying an additional 1,162,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,089,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,046,000 after buying an additional 1,396,444 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,078,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,469,000 after buying an additional 553,478 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,390,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,385,000 after buying an additional 287,250 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $59.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

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