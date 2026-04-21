Unilever (LON:ULVR) Upgraded to “Sector perform” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,200 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,150 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,845.

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Unilever Trading Up 0.0%

Unilever Company Profile

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,270.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 4,068 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,790.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,726.77.

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The world’s best‑known brands, creating Desire at Scale.

Unilever employed approximately 116,000 people in 2025 and generated €50.5 billion in turnover for the year. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, with many iconic names including Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr, OMO and Surf. We create culturally connected brands. Connecting with people where and how it matters to them, pioneering change, defining the future and delivering impact.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business, market-making, culture-creating, future-shaping.

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