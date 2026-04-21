JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price

Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 182 to GBX 178 in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Down 0.9%
LON:BCG opened at GBX 204.80 on Tuesday. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168 and a 52 week high of GBX 380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £925.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.