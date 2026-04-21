TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) and Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Financial Survey

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) and Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TOR Minerals International and Asahi Kasei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOR Minerals International -4.12% -8.34% -6.83% Asahi Kasei 5.14% 8.26% 4.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TOR Minerals International and Asahi Kasei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Asahi Kasei 0 1 0 2 3.33

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

TOR Minerals International has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asahi Kasei has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TOR Minerals International and Asahi Kasei”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOR Minerals International $22.08 million 0.21 -$990,000.00 ($0.33) -3.94 Asahi Kasei $19.95 billion 0.69 $890.97 million $1.53 12.84

Asahi Kasei has higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International. TOR Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asahi Kasei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Asahi Kasei beats TOR Minerals International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOR Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

TOR Minerals International, Inc. produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products. It also provides white TiO2, a pigment to add whiteness and opacity to paints and coatings, plastics, and other materials; and engineered fillers for use in plastics, paints, coatings, catalysts, and industrial products. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Asahi Kasei

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene. The company also offers lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, plastic optical fibers, artificial suede, nylon 66 filament, polyamide 66, polyacetal, polyphenyene ether, polypropylene compounds, 3D cubic knitted fabric, noise suppression sheets, audio devices, photosensitive polyimide/PBO precursor, latent hardeners, glass fabrics, specialty products, explosion-bonded metal clads, lining fabrics, cupro and stretch fibers, oil-water separators, cellulose nanobeads, and flame-resistant and synthetic fiber; magnetic, current, and gas sensors; deodorizing, spunbond, cupro, multifunctional, and heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven; and ecorise, biocradle, and bemliese products. It provides bags and containers; cooking products; cleaners; plastic packet cutting products; cyclohexyl methacrylate, bonded anchors, and microcrystalline cellulose; pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents, dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis, virus removal filters, defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pumps, wearable defibrillators, temperature management systems, and data solutions; construction materials; and remodeling services, as well as develops homes and apartments. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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