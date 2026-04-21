GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%. GE Aerospace updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.100-7.400 EPS.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.17. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $319.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

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GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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