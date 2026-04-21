Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

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Clearfield Trading Up 4.1%

CLFD stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $427.26 million, a PE ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Clearfield had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. Clearfield has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.100–0.020 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,840. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 1,705.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 479,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearfield by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clearfield by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

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Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company’s core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield’s modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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