Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,855,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 7.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $136,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

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