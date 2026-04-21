Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 470,748 shares of company stock worth $48,095,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $162.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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