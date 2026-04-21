Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,457 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 998.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.85.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

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Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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